Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2017 4:05am   Comments
Share:
Related QCOM
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 6
Himax Technologies Higher For Fifth Day In A Row
Related
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2017

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Apr 20 $45 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $2.041 vs 1676 OI; Ref=$50.5
  • Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Oct 20 $17.5 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.95 vs 574 OI; Ref=$19.24
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Fri $21.5 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2149 @ $0.4 vs 382 OI; Ref=$22.385
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Jan, 2019 $25 Puts at the Bid: 2500 @ $4.3 vs 2347 OI; Ref=$27.275
  • Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) Jan 19 $10 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.926 vs 7 OI; Ref=$11.39

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM + KR)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 6
Has Kroger Shelved Its Sales Struggles? A Q2 Preview
Deutsche Bank: Kroger Likely To Improve In Q2, Shares 'Attractive' Despite Competitive Pressure
Contrarian: Amazon Is One Of The Weakest Retailers There Is
Himax Technologies Higher For Fifth Day In A Row
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on QCOM
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.