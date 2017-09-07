Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Apr 20 $45 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $2.041 vs 1676 OI; Ref=$50.5

(NASDAQ: QCOM) Apr 20 $45 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $2.041 vs 1676 OI; Ref=$50.5 Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Oct 20 $17.5 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.95 vs 574 OI; Ref=$19.24

(NASDAQ: UNIT) Oct 20 $17.5 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.95 vs 574 OI; Ref=$19.24 Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Fri $21.5 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2149 @ $0.4 vs 382 OI; Ref=$22.385

(NYSE: KR) Fri $21.5 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2149 @ $0.4 vs 382 OI; Ref=$22.385 United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Jan, 2019 $25 Puts at the Bid: 2500 @ $4.3 vs 2347 OI; Ref=$27.275

(NYSE: X) Jan, 2019 $25 Puts at the Bid: 2500 @ $4.3 vs 2347 OI; Ref=$27.275 Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) Jan 19 $10 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.926 vs 7 OI; Ref=$11.39

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.