Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) Sep 15 $3.5 Calls Sweep (23) at the Ask: 2687 @ $0.27 vs 1952 OI; Ref=$3.47

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) Apr 20 $44 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 1628 @ $3.3 vs 19 OI; Ref=$44.68

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) Sep 15 $25 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 1644 @ $0.601 vs 416 OI; Ref=$23.3

Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) Jan 19 $20 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $2.4 vs 1001 OI; Ref=$18.2

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Oct 6 $52.5 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 990 @ $0.531 vs 102 OI; Ref=$51.19

Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) Feb 16 $25 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 849 @ $0.7 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.3

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) Oct 13 $56 Calls at the Bid: 774 @ $0.761 vs 16 OI; Ref=$54.55

