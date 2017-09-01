Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) Jan 19 $27 Puts at the Ask: 4500 @ $1.601 vs 4047 OI; Ref=$27.15
- SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) Jan, 2019 $10 Puts Sweep (52) at the Ask: 1641 @ $0.899 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.01
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Feb 16 $80 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1000 @ $3.9 vs 111 OI; Ref=$83.870
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Sep 15 $138 Puts Sweep (3) at the Bid: 862 @ $2.351 vs 32 OI; Ref=$139.01
- TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) Sep 15 $72.5 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 583 @ $1.35 vs 192 OI; Ref=$72.0
