Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2017 4:15am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

  • Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) Jan 19 $27 Puts at the Ask: 4500 @ $1.601 vs 4047 OI; Ref=$27.15
  • SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) Jan, 2019 $10 Puts Sweep (52) at the Ask: 1641 @ $0.899 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.01
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Feb 16 $80 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1000 @ $3.9 vs 111 OI; Ref=$83.870
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Sep 15 $138 Puts Sweep (3) at the Bid: 862 @ $2.351 vs 32 OI; Ref=$139.01
  • TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) Sep 15 $72.5 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 583 @ $1.35 vs 192 OI; Ref=$72.0

