Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) Oct 20 $22 Calls Sweep (46) at the Bid: 18143 @ $0.45 vs 12517 OI; Ref=$21.02

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Nov 17 $7 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.175 vs 707 OI; Ref=$6.8765

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) Dec 15 $41 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 2500 @ $7.1 vs 0 OI; Ref=$47.265

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) Sep 15 $51.5 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.191 vs 290 OI; Ref=$51.62

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Nov 17 $15 Calls at the Ask: 1600 @ $0.5 vs 194 OI; Ref=$14.535

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) Oct 20 $55 Calls Above Ask!: 1250 @ $2.65 vs 98 OI; Ref=$55.045

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Sep 8 $58.5 Calls at the Bid: 894 @ $0.95 vs 2 OI; Ref=$58.29

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Apr 20 $18 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 789 @ $1.121 vs 8 OI; Ref=$13.21

