Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP): Sep 15 $90 Puts at the Bid: 4668 @ $1.051 vs 733 OI; Ref=$94.31
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX): Sep 29 $15 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $0.42 vs 223 OI; Ref=$15.48
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH): Sep 15 $150 Puts Sweep (6) at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.988 vs 42 OI; Ref=$153.5901
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS): Sep 15 $103 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.561 vs 144 OI; Ref=$102.6
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC): Dec 15 $30 Puts at the Bid: 1622 @ $1.9 vs 10 OI; Ref=$32.6
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR): Oct 20 $25 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.3 vs 1 OI; Ref=$24.76
- Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP): Sep 15 $51 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 930 @ $1.4 vs 78 OI; Ref=$52.0
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD): Oct 20 $11 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.601 vs 133 OI; Ref=$13.62
