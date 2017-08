Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP): Oct 20 $23 Calls at the Bid: 6300 @ $0.35 vs 4 OI; Ref=$21.45

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL): Mar 16 $50 Calls at the Bid: 5000 @ $2.44 vs 539 OI; Ref=$47.07

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD): Apr 20 $14 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 4300 @ $1.485 vs 375 OI; Ref=$12.175

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD): Jan 19 $12 Calls at the Ask: 2500 @ $2.101 vs 76 OI; Ref=$12.0

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM): Dec 15 $22.5 Calls Sweep (4) at the Bid: 1916 @ $1.051 vs 713 OI; Ref=$19.71

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): Sep 29 $76 Calls Sweep (34) at the Ask: 1751 @ $1.353 vs 389 OI; Ref=$75.15

Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX): Sep 22 $18 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 1600 @ $0.381 vs 284 OI; Ref=$17.56

USG Corporation (NYSE: USG): Sep 15 $27 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1108 @ $1.201 vs 187 OI; Ref=$27.87 Signals 9:44:14am

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

