Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): Apr 20 $160 Puts at the Bid: 950 @ $15.301 vs 0 OI; Ref=$168.14

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC): Sep 15 $29.5 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 914 @ $1.2 vs 0 OI; Ref=$28.76

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP): Oct 20 $100 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 703 @ $1.75 vs 120 OI; Ref=$104.9

