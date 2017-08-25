Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP): Sep 15 $113 Puts at the Bid: 3119 @ $0.35 vs 1578 OI; Ref=$116.515 Signals 10:14:44am
- RH (NYSE: RH): Sep 15 $40 Puts at the Ask: 2285 @ $1.4 vs 2136 OI; Ref=$47.555
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Fri $352.5 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.7 vs 543 OI; Ref=$354.92
- Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE: PAH): Sep 15 $12.5 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1154 @ $0.72 vs 1126 OI; Ref=$12.16
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): Apr 20 $160 Puts at the Bid: 950 @ $15.301 vs 0 OI; Ref=$168.14
- HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC): Sep 15 $29.5 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 914 @ $1.2 vs 0 OI; Ref=$28.76
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP): Oct 20 $100 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 703 @ $1.75 vs 120 OI; Ref=$104.9
