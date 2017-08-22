Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP): Jan 19 $11 Puts at the Bid: 10000 @ $0.84 vs 1607 OI; Ref=$13.77
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM): Dec 15 $28 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 1852 @ $1.011 vs 682 OI; Ref=$30.9
- International Paper Co (NYSE: IP): Fri $55 Puts Sweep (35) at the Ask: 1601 @ $1.11 vs 28 OI; Ref=$54.03
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC): Oct 20 $39 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 658 @ $1.36 vs 162 OI; Ref=$39.45
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC): Sep 1 $17 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.805 vs 35 OI; Ref=$16.89
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.