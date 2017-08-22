Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2017 4:24am   Comments
Share:
Related SNAP
Snap's 5-Day Win Streak In Jeopardy
Fast Money Picks For Aug. 21
The Vetr community has downgraded $SNAP to 1.5-Stars (Vetr)
Related MGM
That's Rich: Highest-Paid Comics Who Laughed All The Way To The Bank, Thanks To Netflix
Seeing Macau Tailwinds Priced In, UBS Goes Neutral On MGM Resorts

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP): Jan 19 $11 Puts at the Bid: 10000 @ $0.84 vs 1607 OI; Ref=$13.77
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM): Dec 15 $28 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 1852 @ $1.011 vs 682 OI; Ref=$30.9
  • International Paper Co (NYSE: IP): Fri $55 Puts Sweep (35) at the Ask: 1601 @ $1.11 vs 28 OI; Ref=$54.03
  • E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC): Oct 20 $39 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 658 @ $1.36 vs 162 OI; Ref=$39.45
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC): Sep 1 $17 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.805 vs 35 OI; Ref=$16.89

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETFC + IP)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Teva, International Paper And Inogen
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
E-Trade Adds To Commission-Free ETF Suite
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SNAP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.