Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA): Oct 20 $185 Calls Above Ask!: 11368 @ $1.95 vs 8174 OI; Ref=$165.1632

(NASDAQ: LSTR): Sep 15 $80 Calls at the Bid: 2500 @ $3.101 vs 4 OI; Ref=$82.25

(NYSE: PAA): Sep 15 $20 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 2438 @ $0.5 vs 368 OI; Ref=$19.55

(NYSE: DVA): Jan 19 $60 Calls at the Bid: 1359 @ $2.201 vs 316 OI; Ref=$56.85

(NASDAQ: GSM): Mar 16 $15 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.15 vs 183 OI; Ref=$13.01

