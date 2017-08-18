Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA): Oct 20 $185 Calls Above Ask!: 11368 @ $1.95 vs 8174 OI; Ref=$165.1632
- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR): Sep 15 $80 Calls at the Bid: 2500 @ $3.101 vs 4 OI; Ref=$82.25
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA): Sep 15 $20 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 2438 @ $0.5 vs 368 OI; Ref=$19.55
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA): Jan 19 $60 Calls at the Bid: 1359 @ $2.201 vs 316 OI; Ref=$56.85
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM): Mar 16 $15 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.15 vs 183 OI; Ref=$13.01
