Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2017 4:09am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA): Oct 20 $185 Calls Above Ask!: 11368 @ $1.95 vs 8174 OI; Ref=$165.1632
  • Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR): Sep 15 $80 Calls at the Bid: 2500 @ $3.101 vs 4 OI; Ref=$82.25
  • Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA): Sep 15 $20 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 2438 @ $0.5 vs 368 OI; Ref=$19.55
  • Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA): Jan 19 $60 Calls at the Bid: 1359 @ $2.201 vs 316 OI; Ref=$56.85
  • Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM): Mar 16 $15 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.15 vs 183 OI; Ref=$13.01

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

