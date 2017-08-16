Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Mar 16 $13 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1100 @ $0.801 vs 5 OI; Ref=$16.915

(NYSE: CTL) Oct 20 $20 Puts Sweep (44) at the Ask: 2849 @ $0.801 vs 427 OI; Ref=$21.3

(NASDAQ: CTRP) Dec 15 $48 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $2.15 vs 303 OI; Ref=$51.56

(NASDAQ: SBGI) Put Activity: Mar. $25 Puts Showing Volume Of 618 Contracts vs Open Interest Of 20

(NYSE: HTZ) Sep 15 $20 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 596 @ $1.65 vs 400 OI; Ref=$20.04

