Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2017 4:28am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Mar 16 $13 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1100 @ $0.801 vs 5 OI; Ref=$16.915
  • Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) Oct 20 $20 Puts Sweep (44) at the Ask: 2849 @ $0.801 vs 427 OI; Ref=$21.3
  • Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) Dec 15 $48 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $2.15 vs 303 OI; Ref=$51.56
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) Put Activity: Mar. $25 Puts Showing Volume Of 618 Contracts vs Open Interest Of 20
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) Sep 15 $20 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 596 @ $1.65 vs 400 OI; Ref=$20.04

