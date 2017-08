Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) Sep 15 $30 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1037 @ $0.8 vs 271 OI; Ref=$29.08

(NYSE: SKX) Sep 15 $30 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1037 @ $0.8 vs 271 OI; Ref=$29.08 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Fri $12.5 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 961 @ $1.488 vs 34 OI; Ref=$14.03

(NYSE: VRX) Fri $12.5 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 961 @ $1.488 vs 34 OI; Ref=$14.03 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) Sep 15 $33 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 738 @ $0.651 vs 402 OI; Ref=$31.05

(NASDAQ: SBGI) Sep 15 $33 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 738 @ $0.651 vs 402 OI; Ref=$31.05 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Sep 15 $410 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $9.301 vs 296 OI; Ref=$398.16

