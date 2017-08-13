Market Overview

Alan Knuckman's iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2017 5:48pm   Comments
Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Alan Knuckman of Bulls-Eye Option suggested that traders should consider a bullish options trade in iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSE: IWM).

IShares Russell 2000 Index has underperformed the S&P 500, and Knuckman thinks that it could catch up. To get a long exposure, he wants to buy the October 130 call for $9. The call is $6.47 in the money and it breaks even at $139 or 1.85 percent above the current market price. Knuckman believes that iShares Russell 2000 Index could move to $145, which would bring him a gain of 75 percent on the trade.

Posted-In: Alan Knuckman Bloomberg MarketsOptions Markets Media ETFs

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

