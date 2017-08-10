Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2017 4:40am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) Jan 19 $3.5 Puts at the Bid: 20000 @ $0.35 vs 470 OI; Ref=$3.985
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Jan 19 $67.5 Puts at the Bid: 1500 @ $2.891 vs 672 OI; Ref=$81.19
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) Aug 18 $17.5 Puts at the Ask: 1493 @ $0.901 vs 786 OI; Ref=$17.61
  • Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) Fri $22.5 Puts Sweep (12) at the Bid: 1352 @ $0.69 vs 568 OI; Ref=$23.5
  • Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) Aug 18 $33 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 1079 @ $0.55 vs 464 OI; Ref=$37.25
  • Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Sep 1 $170 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 1000 @ $3.651 vs 361 OI; Ref=$173.75
  • Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) Feb 16 $20 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $3.0 vs 0 OI; Ref=$18.3

