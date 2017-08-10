Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.
- Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) Jan 19 $3.5 Puts at the Bid: 20000 @ $0.35 vs 470 OI; Ref=$3.985
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Jan 19 $67.5 Puts at the Bid: 1500 @ $2.891 vs 672 OI; Ref=$81.19
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) Aug 18 $17.5 Puts at the Ask: 1493 @ $0.901 vs 786 OI; Ref=$17.61
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) Fri $22.5 Puts Sweep (12) at the Bid: 1352 @ $0.69 vs 568 OI; Ref=$23.5
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) Aug 18 $33 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 1079 @ $0.55 vs 464 OI; Ref=$37.25
- Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Sep 1 $170 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 1000 @ $3.651 vs 361 OI; Ref=$173.75
- Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) Feb 16 $20 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $3.0 vs 0 OI; Ref=$18.3
