Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2017 4:04am   Comments
Share:
Related JCP
Amazon Can't Put All Grocery Stores Out Of Business
Watch These 3 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Related RH
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2017
Restoring A Hold On RH, Deutsche Bank Asks: Where Does The Stock Go From Here?

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) Fri $5.5 Calls at the Ask: 12206 @ $0.231 vs 1979 OI; Ref=$5.26
  • RH (NYSE: RH) Fri $63 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 1268 @ $0.458 vs 1 OI; Ref=$58.38
  • LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Aug 18 $6 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 5421 @ $0.15 vs 3745 OI; Ref=$5.57
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Oct 20 $50 Calls Sweep (15) at the Bid: 2871 @ $3.55 vs 1019 OI; Ref=$52.601
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Fri $16 Calls at the Ask: 4460 @ $0.801 vs 2227 OI; Ref=$15.2281
  • Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) Aug 18 $60.5 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 597 @ $1.996 vs 0 OI; Ref=$61.67
  • FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) Aug 18 $145 Calls Sweep (22) at the Bid: 577 @ $1.65 vs 123 OI; Ref=$142.43

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JCP + FLT)

Amazon Can't Put All Grocery Stores Out Of Business
Watch These 3 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 28
Why Have Food Stocks Been Toast? Amazon, What Else?
Will A Move Over $5 Finally Get JC Penney Going?
10 Reasons To Own FleetCor During The Second Half Of 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on JCP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.