Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) Fri $5.5 Calls at the Ask: 12206 @ $0.231 vs 1979 OI; Ref=$5.26

RH (NYSE: RH) Fri $63 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 1268 @ $0.458 vs 1 OI; Ref=$58.38

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Aug 18 $6 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 5421 @ $0.15 vs 3745 OI; Ref=$5.57

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Oct 20 $50 Calls Sweep (15) at the Bid: 2871 @ $3.55 vs 1019 OI; Ref=$52.601

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Fri $16 Calls at the Ask: 4460 @ $0.801 vs 2227 OI; Ref=$15.2281

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) Aug 18 $60.5 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 597 @ $1.996 vs 0 OI; Ref=$61.67

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) Aug 18 $145 Calls Sweep (22) at the Bid: 577 @ $1.65 vs 123 OI; Ref=$142.43

