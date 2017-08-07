Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Aug 18 $15.5 Calls at the Ask: 9000 @ $0.331 vs 983 OI; Ref=$12.9699

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) Sep 15 $10 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1455 @ $0.9 vs 219 OI; Ref=$10.285

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) Aug 11 $7 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1664 @ $0.3 vs 650 OI; Ref=$6.31

Cenovus Energy Inc (USA) (NYSE: CVE) Aug 18 $7.5 Calls Sweep (35) at the Ask: 1306 @ $0.851 vs 331 OI; Ref=$8.43

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Aug 25 $16 Calls at the Ask: 900 @ $0.82 vs 96 OI; Ref=$15.15

