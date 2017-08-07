Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2017 4:41am   Comments
4 Energy Stocks Initiated At Outperform, But Which One Is Best?

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Aug 18 $15.5 Calls at the Ask: 9000 @ $0.331 vs 983 OI; Ref=$12.9699
  • WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) Sep 15 $10 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1455 @ $0.9 vs 219 OI; Ref=$10.285
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) Aug 11 $7 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1664 @ $0.3 vs 650 OI; Ref=$6.31
  • Cenovus Energy Inc (USA) (NYSE: CVE) Aug 18 $7.5 Calls Sweep (35) at the Ask: 1306 @ $0.851 vs 331 OI; Ref=$8.43
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Aug 25 $16 Calls at the Ask: 900 @ $0.82 vs 96 OI; Ref=$15.15

