Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.
- Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) Aug 18 $80 Puts Sweep (6) at the Ask: 1500 @ $2.051 vs 43 OI; Ref=$80.565
- Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) Fri $9.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 1247 @ $0.551 vs 386 OI; Ref=$9.472
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Aug 18 $12.5 Puts Sweep (41) at the Bid: 2000 @ $0.501 vs 1924 OI; Ref=$12.32
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Fri $55.5 Puts Sweep (12) at the Ask: 806 @ $1.72 vs 212 OI; Ref=$53.79
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) Mar 16 $22 Puts Sweep (39) at the Bid: 667 @ $1.75 vs 0 OI; Ref=$30.19
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.