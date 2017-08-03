Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2017 4:08am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) Aug 18 $80 Puts Sweep (6) at the Ask: 1500 @ $2.051 vs 43 OI; Ref=$80.565
  • Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) Fri $9.5 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 1247 @ $0.551 vs 386 OI; Ref=$9.472
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Aug 18 $12.5 Puts Sweep (41) at the Bid: 2000 @ $0.501 vs 1924 OI; Ref=$12.32
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Fri $55.5 Puts Sweep (12) at the Ask: 806 @ $1.72 vs 212 OI; Ref=$53.79
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) Mar 16 $22 Puts Sweep (39) at the Bid: 667 @ $1.75 vs 0 OI; Ref=$30.19

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

