Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Aug 18 $21 Puts at the Bid: 6846 @ $0.201 vs 218 OI; Ref=$24.27
- Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Aug 18 $12.5 Puts at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.95 vs 0 OI; Ref=$12.01
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Mar 16 $13 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 2800 @ $1.21 vs 0 OI; Ref=$14.82
- Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) Jan 19 $30 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 2034 @ $0.45 vs 247 OI; Ref=$35.92
- Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Fri $67 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.75 vs 197 OI; Ref=$67.26
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Aug 18 $84 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 1914 @ $0.59 vs 147 OI; Ref=$84.98
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Aug 18 $365 Puts at the Bid: 950 @ $1.801 vs 12 OI; Ref=$393.305
- Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA) Sep 15 $14 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 750 @ $0.401 vs 0 OI; Ref=$14.85
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.