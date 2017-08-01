Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2017 4:22am   Comments
Share:
Related MYGN
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 31
JPMorgan Checks In On Myriad Genetics Following 30% Rally
Related
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From June 28
A Preview Of An Important Upcoming Event: The William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Aug 18 $21 Puts at the Bid: 6846 @ $0.201 vs 218 OI; Ref=$24.27
  • Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Aug 18 $12.5 Puts at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.95 vs 0 OI; Ref=$12.01
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Mar 16 $13 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 2800 @ $1.21 vs 0 OI; Ref=$14.82
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) Jan 19 $30 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 2034 @ $0.45 vs 247 OI; Ref=$35.92
  • Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Fri $67 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.75 vs 197 OI; Ref=$67.26
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Aug 18 $84 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 1914 @ $0.59 vs 147 OI; Ref=$84.98
  • Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Aug 18 $365 Puts at the Bid: 950 @ $1.801 vs 12 OI; Ref=$393.305
  • Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA) Sep 15 $14 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 750 @ $0.401 vs 0 OI; Ref=$14.85

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP + CCL)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 31
Buy American? American Express Recovery Is Not Without Its Risks
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2017
Sarepta, T-Mobile Make Moves After-Hours Following Earnings Results
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MYGN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.