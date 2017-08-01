Market Overview

Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2017 4:11am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Aug 18 $162.5 Calls at the Bid: 7101 @ $0.3 vs 1759 OI; Ref=$148.705
  • GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) Mar 16 $45 Calls at the Bid: 2300 @ $6.1 vs 15 OI; Ref=$45.9
  • Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Aug 18 $26 Calls Sweep (7) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.351 vs 532 OI; Ref=$25.09
  • Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) Aug 18 $2.5 Calls Sweep (5) at the Ask: 800 @ $1.75 vs 0 OI

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

