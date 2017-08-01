Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Aug 18 $162.5 Calls at the Bid: 7101 @ $0.3 vs 1759 OI; Ref=$148.705
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) Mar 16 $45 Calls at the Bid: 2300 @ $6.1 vs 15 OI; Ref=$45.9
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Aug 18 $26 Calls Sweep (7) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.351 vs 532 OI; Ref=$25.09
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) Aug 18 $2.5 Calls Sweep (5) at the Ask: 800 @ $1.75 vs 0 OI
