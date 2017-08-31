Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2017 6:05am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Oct 20 $62.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.5 vs 957 OI; Ref=$58.73
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Oct 20 $15 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1281 @ $1.5 vs 364 OI; Ref=$14.05
  • Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) Sep 15 $8 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1097 @ $0.5 vs 1040 OI; Ref=$8.3
  • Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Sep 29 $60.5 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 1055 @ $2.3 vs 197 OI; Ref=$61.6095
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Sep 15 $14.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.521 vs 600 OI; Ref=$14.7
  • USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) Sep 15 $31 Calls Sweep (18) at the Ask: 658 @ $0.695 vs 13 OI; Ref=$30.36
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Sep 8 $81 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 502 @ $1.221 vs 20 OI; Ref=$80.93

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

