Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Oct 20 $62.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.5 vs 957 OI; Ref=$58.73
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Oct 20 $15 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1281 @ $1.5 vs 364 OI; Ref=$14.05
- Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) Sep 15 $8 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1097 @ $0.5 vs 1040 OI; Ref=$8.3
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Sep 29 $60.5 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 1055 @ $2.3 vs 197 OI; Ref=$61.6095
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Sep 15 $14.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.521 vs 600 OI; Ref=$14.7
- USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) Sep 15 $31 Calls Sweep (18) at the Ask: 658 @ $0.695 vs 13 OI; Ref=$30.36
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Sep 8 $81 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 502 @ $1.221 vs 20 OI; Ref=$80.93
