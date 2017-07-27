Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Aug 4 $32 Puts at the Ask: 6500 @ $0.36 vs 248 OI; Ref=$33.72
- Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) Aug 18 $55 Puts Sweep (38) at the Ask: 1217 @ $3.1 vs 23 OI; Ref=$52.07
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Fri $26 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 880 @ $0.436 vs 160 OI; Ref=$26.274
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Aug 4 $115 Puts Sweep (15) at the Bid: 865 @ $2.783 vs 5 OI; Ref=$117.1
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Aug 18 $30 Puts Sweep (14) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.3 vs 29 OI; Ref=$27.22
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Aug 25 $165 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 500 @ $5.0 vs 176 OI; Ref=$165.54
