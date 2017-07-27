Market Overview

Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2017 4:44am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Aug 4 $32 Puts at the Ask: 6500 @ $0.36 vs 248 OI; Ref=$33.72
  • Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) Aug 18 $55 Puts Sweep (38) at the Ask: 1217 @ $3.1 vs 23 OI; Ref=$52.07
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Fri $26 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 880 @ $0.436 vs 160 OI; Ref=$26.274
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Aug 4 $115 Puts Sweep (15) at the Bid: 865 @ $2.783 vs 5 OI; Ref=$117.1
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Aug 18 $30 Puts Sweep (14) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.3 vs 29 OI; Ref=$27.22
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Aug 25 $165 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 500 @ $5.0 vs 176 OI; Ref=$165.54

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

