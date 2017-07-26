Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2017 4:18am   Comments
Share:
Related JNPR
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 25
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 21, 2017
Related MGM
Previewing Casino Earnings: 'Q2 Was Good For Gaming Companies'
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
These Casino Stocks Are Near Buying Territory Ahead Of Earnings (Investor's Business Daily)

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Fri $29.5 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.59 vs 572 OI; Ref=$30.2
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Fri $33.5 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.531 vs 1668 OI; Ref=$34.38
  • Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) Aug 18 $200 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $2.25 vs 124 OI; Ref=$206.85
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) Aug 18 $41 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 746 @ $1.25 vs 75 OI; Ref=$42.09
  • Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Aug 18 $91.5 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 572 @ $3.147 vs 2 OI; Ref=$93.06
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Nov 17 $12.5 Puts Sweep (15) at the Bid: 530 @ $0.901 vs 55 OI; Ref=$13.28
  • Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) Dec 15 $15 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.7 vs 21 OI; Ref=$20.95
  • Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) Mar 16 $55 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $6.6 vs 0 OI; Ref=$56.59

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNPR + AKAO)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 25
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 21, 2017
Juniper Shares Are Ripe For A Turnaround; BMO Upgrades To Outperform
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2017
Non-Horrible Bosses: Meet The Best CEOs Of 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on JNPR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.