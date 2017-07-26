Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Fri $29.5 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.59 vs 572 OI; Ref=$30.2

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Fri $33.5 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.531 vs 1668 OI; Ref=$34.38

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) Aug 18 $200 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $2.25 vs 124 OI; Ref=$206.85

Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) Aug 18 $41 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 746 @ $1.25 vs 75 OI; Ref=$42.09

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Aug 18 $91.5 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 572 @ $3.147 vs 2 OI; Ref=$93.06

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Nov 17 $12.5 Puts Sweep (15) at the Bid: 530 @ $0.901 vs 55 OI; Ref=$13.28

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) Dec 15 $15 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.7 vs 21 OI; Ref=$20.95

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) Mar 16 $55 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $6.6 vs 0 OI; Ref=$56.59

