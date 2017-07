Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

GGP Inc (NYSE: GGP) Sep 15 $26 Calls at the Bid: 6000 @ $0.191 vs 0 OI; Ref=$23.335

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) Aug 4 $31.5 Calls Sweep (10) at the Ask: 4500 @ $0.587 vs 26 OI; Ref=$30.25

California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) Aug 18 $8 Calls Sweep (53) at the Ask: 4476 @ $0.747 vs 1466 OI; Ref=$7.845

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Jan 19 $27 Calls at the Ask: 2500 @ $1.851 vs 55 OI; Ref=$25.06

Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) Aug 18 $17.5 Calls Sweep (25) at the Bid: 1216 @ $0.532 vs 283 OI; Ref=$16.85

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) Aug 18 $142 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.2 vs 144 OI; Ref=$136.13

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Aug 25 $120 Calls Sweep (3) at the Bid: 715 @ $44.451 vs 1 OI; Ref=$164.0701

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Sep 15 $265 Calls Sweep (33) at the Ask: 643 @ $8.6 vs 84 OI; Ref=$255.5

