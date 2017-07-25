Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2017 6:07am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

  • Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) Aug 18 $20 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 6192 @ $0.475 vs 137 OI; Ref=$19.28
  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Aug 18 $160 Calls at the Bid: 5968 @ $0.58 vs 2380 OI; Ref=$152.31
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Aug 18 $115 Calls Sweep (30) at the Bid: 5070 @ $0.53 vs 2634 OI; Ref=$107.92
  • Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) Nov 17 $31 Calls Sweep (27) at the Ask: 1291 @ $3.701 vs 63 OI; Ref=$31.97
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Aug 25 $59 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 528 @ $1.02 vs 33 OI; Ref=$57.95

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

