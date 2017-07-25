Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) Aug 18 $20 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 6192 @ $0.475 vs 137 OI; Ref=$19.28

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Aug 18 $160 Calls at the Bid: 5968 @ $0.58 vs 2380 OI; Ref=$152.31

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Aug 18 $115 Calls Sweep (30) at the Bid: 5070 @ $0.53 vs 2634 OI; Ref=$107.92

Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) Nov 17 $31 Calls Sweep (27) at the Ask: 1291 @ $3.701 vs 63 OI; Ref=$31.97

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Aug 25 $59 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 528 @ $1.02 vs 33 OI; Ref=$57.95

