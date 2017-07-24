Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 3:50am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

  • BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) Aug 18 $35 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $1.601 vs 61 OI; Ref=$34.75
  • Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Aug 18 $48 Calls at the Ask: 8000 @ $0.261 vs 3223 OI; Ref=$43.83
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Jul 28 $99.5 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1784 @ $6.85 vs 1 OI; Ref=$106.11
  • Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) Dec 15 $145 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 1381 @ $0.75 vs 30 OI; Ref=$117.925
  • ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) Aug 18 $85 Calls at the Ask: 850 @ $0.6 vs 7 OI; Ref=$76.91

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

