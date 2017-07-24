Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) Aug 18 $35 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $1.601 vs 61 OI; Ref=$34.75

(NASDAQ: BJRI) Aug 18 $35 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $1.601 vs 61 OI; Ref=$34.75 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Aug 18 $48 Calls at the Ask: 8000 @ $0.261 vs 3223 OI; Ref=$43.83

(NASDAQ: MDLZ) Aug 18 $48 Calls at the Ask: 8000 @ $0.261 vs 3223 OI; Ref=$43.83 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Jul 28 $99.5 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1784 @ $6.85 vs 1 OI; Ref=$106.11

(NYSE: CAT) Jul 28 $99.5 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1784 @ $6.85 vs 1 OI; Ref=$106.11 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) Dec 15 $145 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 1381 @ $0.75 vs 30 OI; Ref=$117.925

(NYSE: NSC) Dec 15 $145 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 1381 @ $0.75 vs 30 OI; Ref=$117.925 ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) Aug 18 $85 Calls at the Ask: 850 @ $0.6 vs 7 OI; Ref=$76.91

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.