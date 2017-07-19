Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2017 4:43am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE: SN) Aug 18 $6 Puts Sweep (4) at the Bid: 10825 @ $0.35 vs 2417 OI; Ref=$6.495
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) Aug 18 $28 Puts Sweep (44) at the Ask: 2217 @ $1.6 vs 81 OI; Ref=$28.735
  • W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) Fri $165 Puts at the Bid: 1575 @ $1.65 vs 248 OI; Ref=$173.95 Signals 3:23:37pm
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Aug 18 $130 Puts Above Ask!: 1200 @ $5.1 vs 1043 OI; Ref=$132.62
  • CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Jul 28 $79 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 545 @ $1.72 vs 48 OI; Ref=$78.02

