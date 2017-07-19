Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE: SN) Aug 18 $6 Puts Sweep (4) at the Bid: 10825 @ $0.35 vs 2417 OI; Ref=$6.495

(NYSE: SKX) Aug 18 $28 Puts Sweep (44) at the Ask: 2217 @ $1.6 vs 81 OI; Ref=$28.735

(NYSE: GWW) Fri $165 Puts at the Bid: 1575 @ $1.65 vs 248 OI; Ref=$173.95 Signals 3:23:37pm

(NASDAQ: WYNN) Aug 18 $130 Puts Above Ask!: 1200 @ $5.1 vs 1043 OI; Ref=$132.62

(NYSE: CVS) Jul 28 $79 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 545 @ $1.72 vs 48 OI; Ref=$78.02

