Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Feb 16 $15 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $1.801 vs 0 OI; Ref=$15.545
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) Fri $47 Puts at the Bid: 2489 @ $0.201 vs 47 OI; Ref=$51.91
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Aug 18 $37 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.551 vs 5 OI; Ref=$36.37
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Jul 28 $59 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 1500 @ $0.541 vs 73 OI; Ref=$60.94
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) Nov 17 $5 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1164 @ $0.401 vs 1084 OI; Ref=$6.655
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Sep 15 $21 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 845 @ $1.0 vs 167 OI; Ref=$22.56
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) Fri $42 Puts Sweep (51) at the Bid: 836 @ $0.551 vs 303 OI; Ref=$41.9675
