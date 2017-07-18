Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 4:10am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Feb 16 $15 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $1.801 vs 0 OI; Ref=$15.545
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) Fri $47 Puts at the Bid: 2489 @ $0.201 vs 47 OI; Ref=$51.91
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Aug 18 $37 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.551 vs 5 OI; Ref=$36.37
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Jul 28 $59 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 1500 @ $0.541 vs 73 OI; Ref=$60.94
  • Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) Nov 17 $5 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1164 @ $0.401 vs 1084 OI; Ref=$6.655
  • NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Sep 15 $21 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 845 @ $1.0 vs 167 OI; Ref=$22.56
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) Fri $42 Puts Sweep (51) at the Bid: 836 @ $0.551 vs 303 OI; Ref=$41.9675

