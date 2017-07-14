Watch These 4 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Fri $53 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1551 @ $0.74 vs 158 OI; Ref=$52.62
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Aug 18 $20 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1459 @ $0.651 vs 24 OI; Ref=$22.4875
- Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI) Aug 18 $15 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 900 @ $0.351 vs 0 OI; Ref=$18.65
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Aug 18 $60 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 808 @ $3.0 vs 589 OI; Ref=$79.1085
