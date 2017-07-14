Watch These 4 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Fri $53 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1551 @ $0.74 vs 158 OI; Ref=$52.62

