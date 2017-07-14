Market Overview

Watch These 4 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2017 4:12am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Fri $53 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1551 @ $0.74 vs 158 OI; Ref=$52.62
  • NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Aug 18 $20 Puts Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1459 @ $0.651 vs 24 OI; Ref=$22.4875
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI) Aug 18 $15 Puts Sweep (7) at the Bid: 900 @ $0.351 vs 0 OI; Ref=$18.65
  • Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Aug 18 $60 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 808 @ $3.0 vs 589 OI; Ref=$79.1085

