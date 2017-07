Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

(NASDAQ: QRVO) Nov 17 $75 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 1133 @ $3.701 vs 72 OI; Ref=$67.2 GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Jul 28 $8 Calls Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1139 @ $0.571 vs 494 OI; Ref=$8.385

