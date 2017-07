Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) Aug 18 $12 Calls at the Ask: 10559 @ $0.401 vs 130 OI; Ref=$11.495

(NYSE: FCAU) Aug 18 $12 Calls at the Ask: 10559 @ $0.401 vs 130 OI; Ref=$11.495 Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) Sep 15 $6 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 5461 @ $0.47 vs 2510 OI; Ref=$4.0375

(NASDAQ: AMRN) Sep 15 $6 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 5461 @ $0.47 vs 2510 OI; Ref=$4.0375 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Aug 18 $50 Calls at the Ask: 4625 @ $0.25 vs 194 OI; Ref=$44.97

(NASDAQ: HOLX) Aug 18 $50 Calls at the Ask: 4625 @ $0.25 vs 194 OI; Ref=$44.97 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) Sep 15 $40 Calls at the Ask: 1900 @ $0.75 vs 1640 OI; Ref=$35.2

(NASDAQ: NTCT) Sep 15 $40 Calls at the Ask: 1900 @ $0.75 vs 1640 OI; Ref=$35.2 Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) Aug 18 $11 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1270 @ $2.15 vs 792 OI; Ref=$12.79

(NASDAQ: HZNP) Aug 18 $11 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1270 @ $2.15 vs 792 OI; Ref=$12.79 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) Aug 18 $27 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1250 @ $0.5 vs 30 OI; Ref=$25.04

(NASDAQ: TSEM) Aug 18 $27 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1250 @ $0.5 vs 30 OI; Ref=$25.04 Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) Jul 21 $2 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.85 vs 134 OI; Ref=$2.79

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.