Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 12

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Wednesday, July 12, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:31:28 pm: NTCT NetScout Sep 15 $40 Calls at the Ask: 1900 @ $0.75 vs 1640 OI; Ref=$35.2

3:30:40 pm: ITCI Intracellular Therapies Aug 18 $10 Calls at the Ask: 900 @ $2.351 vs 387 OI; Ref=$11.85

3:15:44 pm: SC Santander Cons Aug 18 $13 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 750 @ $0.55 vs 145 OI; Ref=$13.23

2:50:19 pm: CERN Cerner Aug 18 $65 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1500 @ $1.95 vs 292 OI; Ref=$65.74

2:49:34 pm: UNIT Uniti Gp Nov 17 $22.5 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 1200 @ $0.801 vs 209 OI; Ref=$25.54

2:35:56 pm: NRG NRG Energy Sep 15 $20 Puts Sweep (8) at the Ask: 550 @ $1.299 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.2501

2:30:50 pm: CAR Avis Aug 18 $30 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 694 @ $2.148 vs 595 OI; Ref=$29.33

1:09:36 pm: DKS Dick's Dec 15 $34 Puts Sweep (15) at the Ask: 577 @ $2.3 vs 63 OI; Ref=$36.6

12:58:31 pm: LXRX Lexicon Pharma Aug 18 $15 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 512 @ $0.853 vs 226 OI; Ref=$15.82

12:40:17 pm: CEMP Cempra Oct 20 $4 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 991 @ $0.45 vs 187 OI; Ref=$4.4

12:27:12 pm: TSEM Tower Semi Aug 18 $27 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1250 @ $0.5 vs 30 OI; Ref=$25.04

11:57:07 am: PBR Petrobras Sep 15 $8 Puts at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.391 vs 324 OI; Ref=$8.3

11:46:16 am: HOLX Holgic Aug 18 $50 Calls at the Ask: 4625 @ $0.25 vs 194 OI; Ref=$44.97

11:32:33 am: HZNP Horizon Pharma Aug 18 $11 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1270 @ $2.15 vs 792 OI; Ref=$12.79

10:55:37 am: LNG Cheniere Energy Sep 15 $52.5 Calls at the Ask: 1200 @ $0.901 vs 1050 OI; Ref=$48.135

10:07:48 am: AMRN Amarin Sep 15 $6 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 5461 @ $0.47 vs 2510 OI; Ref=$4.0375

9:56:23 am: Z Zillow Jul 21 $45 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $1.351 vs 90 OI; Ref=$44.85

9:53:27 am: FCAU Fiat Chrysler Aug 18 $12 Calls at the Ask: 10559 @ $0.401 vs 130 OI; Ref=$11.495

9:46:34 am: CLNE Clean Energy Fuels Jul 21 $2 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 500 @ $0.85 vs 134 OI; Ref=$2.79

Posted-In: Options After-Hours Center Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.