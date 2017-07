Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Jul 55.0 Puts Sweep: 792 @ ASK $0.08: 1013 traded vs 14k OI: Earnings 7/27 After Close (est) $57.79 Ref

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) Aug 11th 4.0 Puts Sweep: 3600 @ ASK $0.23: 3600 traded vs 2 OI: Earnings 8/11 Before Open (est) $4.46 Ref

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Aug 32.5 Puts Sweep: 700 @ ASK $0.95: 750 traded vs 96 OI: Earnings 8/2 After Close (est) $34.45 Ref

RH (NYSE: RH) Jul 52.0 Puts Sweep: 1165 @ ASK $0.40: 1306 traded vs 664 OI: Earnings 8/31 After Close (est) $61.53 Ref

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) Jul 40 Put; 5000 @Bid @$0.70; Ref=$41.76

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) Aug 21.0 Puts Sweep: 649 @ ASK $0.68: 650 traded vs 1772 OI: Earnings 8/10 Before Open (est) $22.54 Ref

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE: ST) Sep 35 Put; 3045 @Bid @$0.22; Ref=$44.16

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

