Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday's regular session.

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Jul 17.0 Calls Sweep: 4578 @ ASK $0.25: 12k traded vs 1955 OI: Earnings 8/9 Before Open (est) $16.23 Ref

ENSCO PLC (NYSE: ESV) Jul 6.0 Calls Sweep: 500 @ ASK $0.05: 6380 traded vs 2592 OI: Earnings 7/26 After Close $5.02 Ref

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Dec 23.0 Calls Sweep: 511 @ ASK $3.40: 1672 traded vs 201 OI: Earnings 8/3 After Close (est) $23.59 Ref

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) Aug 39.0 Calls Sweep: 828 @ ASK $1.25: 828 traded vs 18 OI: Earnings 8/15 Before Open (est) $37.31 Ref

Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR) (NYSE: TV) Jul 27.0 Calls Sweep: 500 @ ASK $0.25: 551 traded vs 65 OI: Earnings today After Close $25.89 Ref

