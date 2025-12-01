screen showing Dow Jones graph
December 1, 2025 9:58 AM 2 min read

Dow Dips 200 Points; Q32 Bio Shares Jump

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 200 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.42% to 47,515.41 while the NASDAQ fell 1.08% to 23,113.36. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.68% to 6,802.39.

Check This Out: This Chevron Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 52.2 in November from a preliminary reading of 51.9, but down from October’s final reading of 52.5.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) shares shot up 171% to $5.91 after the company sold its Phase 2 complement inhibitor ADX-097 to Akebia for $12 million upfront and potential milestone and royalty payments up to $592 million.
  • Shares of Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (NASDAQ:AHMA) got a boost, surging 102% to $9.75.
  • KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) shares were also up, gaining 47% to $1.42 after the company announced it secured a $6 million securities purchase agreement. The company appointed David Lazar as CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) shares dropped 81% to $0.1996.
  • Shares of CN ENERGY GROUP Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) were down 18% to $1.19. CN Energy Group announced the launch of PATHENBOT Robotics Solutions Platform and PATHENBOT’s official website.
  • Rubico Inc (NASDAQ:RUBI) was down, falling 19% to $0.13. Rubico recently announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $59.53 while gold traded up 0.2% at $4,261.40.

Silver traded up 0.9% to $57.62 on Monday, while copper rose 0.8% to $5.3150.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 1.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei dipping 1.89%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.67%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.65% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.08%.

Economics

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 52.2 in November from a preliminary reading of 51.9, but down from October’s final reading of 52.5.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AHMA Logo
AHMAAmbitions Enterprise Management Co LLC
$9.5197.7%
Overview
CNEY Logo
CNEYCN Energy Group Inc
$1.18-20.3%
KALA Logo
KALAKala Bio Inc
$1.4045.0%
PAVS Logo
PAVSParanovus Entertainment Technology Ltd
$0.2300-78.1%
QTTB Logo
QTTBQ32 Bio Inc
$5.69159.8%
RUBI Logo
RUBIRubico Inc
$0.1357-15.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved