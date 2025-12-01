This Chevron Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams upgraded Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NMRA) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $4 to $7. Neumora Therapeutics shares closed at $2.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) from Market Perform to Outperform and lowered the price target from $172 to $170. Old Dominion Freight Line shares closed at $135.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BNP Paribas Exane analyst Thomas Poutrieux upgraded Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $40 price target. Toast shares closed at $34.19 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Kim Fustier upgraded Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $166 to $169. Chevron shares closed at $151.13 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jones Trading analyst Debanjana Chatterjee upgraded Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SYRE) from Hold to Buy and announced a $64 price target. Spyre Therapeutics shares closed at $30.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CVX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutetrstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.