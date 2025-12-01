Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter

As of Dec. 1, 2025, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE)

On Nov. 11, UBS analyst Alex Kramm downgraded Forge Global from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $34 to $45. The company's stock gained around 90% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $44.76.

RSI Value: 87.7

87.7 FRGE Price Action: Shares of Forge Global rose 0.1% to close at $44.36 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 97.50 Momentum score.

Mercury General Corp (NYSE:MCY)

On Nov. 4, Mercury General posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The company's stock gained around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $95.00.

RSI Value: 75.2

75.2 MCY Price Action: Shares of Mercury General fell 0.3% to close at $93.12 on Friday.

