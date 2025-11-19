Crude Oil Falls Over 2%; Lowe's Shares Gain After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.23% to 45,985.50 while the NASDAQ gained 0.19% to 22,475.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.08% to 6,622.69.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares rose by 0.8% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 1.6%.

Top Headline

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares gained more than 5% on Wednesday after the home improvement chain topped Wall Street profit expectations in the third quarter, but fell slightly short on sales.

Investors are also weighing a tightened earnings outlook, a flat view on comparable sales, and a higher full-year revenue target as the company leans into pro customers and online growth.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.06 (+5.9% year over year), beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.97.

Equities Trading UP



(NASDAQ:WSHP) shares shot up 413% to $169.32 amid volatility following the stock’s recent Nasdaq debut. Shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) got a boost, surging 67% to $1.1045 after the company announced the commercial launch of Zayren, its AI-powered freight rate prediction and carrier matching platform.

(NASDAQ:FRGT) got a boost, surging 67% to $1.1045 after the company announced the commercial launch of Zayren, its AI-powered freight rate prediction and carrier matching platform. Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) shares were also up, gaining 74% to $11.79 after Adobe announced plans to acquire Semrush.

Equities Trading DOWN

(NASDAQ:CARV) were down 51% to $1.4702 after the company announced it will de-register its common stock with the SEC and deist from the Nasdaq to the OTCQX market. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was down, falling 47% to $4.94 after the company announced it has signed agreements to acquire Factor Bioscience’s Dual-CAR T programs in an all-stock transaction.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $59.26 while gold traded up 0.3% at $4,077.20.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $50.615 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.4% to $4.9945.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.03%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.39%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.47%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.08% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.18% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.34%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.38%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.18% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.61%.

Economics

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 3.426 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 14, compared to market estimates of a 0.6-million fall.

U.S. exports of goods and services increased $0.2 billion to $280.8 billion in August, while US imports declined 5.1% to $340.4 billion.

The U.S. trade deficit shrank to $59.6 billion in August from $78.2 billion in the previous month, compared to market expectations of a $61 billion gap.

