How To Earn $500 A Month From Walmart Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 60 cents per share, up from 58 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Walmart's quarterly revenue is $175.27 billion, compared to $168 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In a recent SEC filing, Walmart said longtime President and Chief Executive Officer C. Douglas McMillon will step aside as CEO. He will leave the top job on Jan. 31, 2026, and shift into an executive advisory role.

With the recent buzz around Walmart, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Walmart offers an annual dividend yield of 0.93%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 23 cents per share (92 cents a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Walmart, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Walmart's $0.92 dividend: $6,000 / $0.92 = 6521 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $661,239 worth of Walmart, or 6,521 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.92 = 1,304 shares, or $132,939 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

WMT Price Action: Shares of Walmart fell by 1.5% to close at $101.39 on Tuesday.

