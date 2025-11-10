S&P 500 Nears 7,000 Mark
November 10, 2025 9:43 AM 2 min read

S&P 500 Surges 1%; Tyson Foods Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the S&P 500 gaining around 1% on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.62% to 47,278.92 while the NASDAQ surged 1.71% to 23,397.65. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.05% to 6,799.20.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 2.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Tyson Foods reported quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 83 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $13.860 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $13.969 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares shot up 317% to $20.64 after the company announced the acquisition of Damora Therapeutics.
  • Shares of Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE) got a boost, surging 210% to $14.81. Movano and Corvex announced a merger agreement.
  • Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) shares were also up, gaining 116% to $32.00 after its Phase 3 PEAK study showed a median progression-free survival of 16.5 months for bezuclastinib plus sunitinib. The company plans to submit NDA to FDA for bezuclastinib in intolerant gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GORV) shares dropped 43% to $0.92 after the company announced plans to delist from the Nasdaq.
  • Shares of CleanCore Solutions Inc (NYSE:ZONE) were down 41% to $0.50. CleanCore announced that it is not aware of any undisclosed material developments regarding recent volatility.
  • Energys Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ENGS) was down, falling 35% to $1.17.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $60.02 while gold traded up 2.4% at $4,104.70.

Silver traded up 3.4% to $49.775 on Monday, while copper rose 1.8% to $5.0440.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 1.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.8% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.26%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 1.55%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.53% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.38%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

