S&P 500 Surges 1%; Tyson Foods Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the S&P 500 gaining around 1% on Monday.
Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.62% to 47,278.92 while the NASDAQ surged 1.71% to 23,397.65. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.05% to 6,799.20.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares jumped by 2.1% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.5%.
Top Headline
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
Tyson Foods reported quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 83 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $13.860 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $13.969 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares shot up 317% to $20.64 after the company announced the acquisition of Damora Therapeutics.
- Shares of Movano Inc (NASDAQ:MOVE) got a boost, surging 210% to $14.81. Movano and Corvex announced a merger agreement.
- Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) shares were also up, gaining 116% to $32.00 after its Phase 3 PEAK study showed a median progression-free survival of 16.5 months for bezuclastinib plus sunitinib. The company plans to submit NDA to FDA for bezuclastinib in intolerant gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GORV) shares dropped 43% to $0.92 after the company announced plans to delist from the Nasdaq.
- Shares of CleanCore Solutions Inc (NYSE:ZONE) were down 41% to $0.50. CleanCore announced that it is not aware of any undisclosed material developments regarding recent volatility.
- Energys Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ENGS) was down, falling 35% to $1.17.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $60.02 while gold traded up 2.4% at $4,104.70.
Silver traded up 3.4% to $49.775 on Monday, while copper rose 1.8% to $5.0440.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 1.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.8% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.4% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.26%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 1.55%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.53% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.38%.
Economics
No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.
