Zscaler To Rally More Than 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- Piper Sandler cut SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITE) price target from $12 to $10. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained an Overweight rating. SITE Centers shares closed at $7.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from $40 to $41. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating. Genmab shares closed at $28.66 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Everspin Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) price target from $8 to $10.5. Needham analyst Neil Young maintained a Buy rating. Everspin Technologies shares closed at $9.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners boosted the price target for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) from $886 to $1,104. Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Eli Lilly shares closed at $924.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) from $27 to $25. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Norwegian Cruise Line shares closed at $19.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) price target from $61 to $35. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Trex shares settled at $32.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rothschild & Co slashed HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) price target from $610 to $450. Rothschild & Co analyst Omar Sheikh downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. HubSpot shares closed at $398.40 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) price target from $368 to $386. Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Piper Sandler shares closed at $326.99 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised the price target for Sophia Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) from $6 to $7. BTIG analyst Mark Massaro maintained a Buy rating. Sophia Genetics shares settled at $4.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush increased Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) price target from $330 to $350. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. Zscaler shares closed at $320.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
