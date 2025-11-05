Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Analysts expect the tech company to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share. That’s up from $2.69 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Qualcomm's quarterly revenue is $10.76 billion. A year ago, it was $10.24 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Qualcomm's investment arm joined Indian and U.S. investors backing the South Asian country's deep-tech startups, as the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) expands with new members and fresh capital commitments exceeding $850 million.

With the recent buzz around Qualcomm, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Qualcomm offers an annual dividend yield of 2.06%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 89 cents per share ($3.56 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $291,235 or around 1,685 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $58,247 or around 337 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($3.56 in this case). So, $6,000 / $3.56 = 1,685 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $3.56 = 337 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

QCOM Price Action: Shares of Qualcomm fell 4.4% to close at $172.84 on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock