October 8, 2025 1:22 PM 3 min read

Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; US Crude Oil Inventories Increase

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.32% to 46,751.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.88% to 22,989.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.57% to 6,752.93.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

U.S. crude oil inventories surged by 3.715 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 3, compared to market estimates of a 2.25-million gain.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares shot up 9% to $163.88. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained Dell with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $160 to $180, while Bernstein analyst Mark Newman maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $175 to $180.
  • Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) got a boost, surging 15% to $11.50. Critical Metals signed a 10-year offtake deal with REalloys for 15% of rare earth output from Tanbreez Project.
  • Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) shares were also up, gaining 13% to $14.71. RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained Select Medical with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $16 to $20.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares dropped 19% to $2.4912 after the company announced the pricing of its $75 million offering of 30 million shares at $2.50 per share.
  • Shares of Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) were down 47% to $1.81 as the company announced a $15 million registered direct offering of 15 million shares at $1.00 per share.
  • Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) was down, falling 38% to $0.9899 after the company announced a $4 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement of stock and warrants at $1.33 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $62.78 while gold traded up 1.5% at $4,066.00.

Silver traded up 2.7% to $48.780 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.2% to $5.0860.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.86%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.18%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.77%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.97% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.18% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.45%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.48%, and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.19%.

Economics

  • The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. fell by 4.7% in the week ending Oct. 3, compared to a 12.7% plunge in the previous period.
  U.S. crude oil inventories surged by 3.715 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 3, compared to market estimates of a 2.25-million gain.

