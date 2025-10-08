Nasdaq logo on mobile phone screen
October 8, 2025 10:22 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Gains 150 Points; US Mortgage Applications Decline

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.08% to 46,642.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.70% to 22,947.47. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.35% to 6,738.32.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.1% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. fell by 4.7% in the week ending Oct. 3, compared to a 12.7% plunge in the previous period.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares shot up 174% to $11.75.
  • Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) got a boost, surging 102% to $0.3639.
  • AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON) shares were also up, gaining 81% to $10.08.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares dropped 42% to $10.48 after jumping 383% on Tuesday.
  • Shares of Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) were down 41% to $2.00 as the company announced a $15 million registered direct offering of 15 million shares at $1.00 per share.
  • Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) was down, falling 38% to $0.9854 after the company announced a $4 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement of stock and warrants at $1.33 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $62.26 while gold traded up 1.3% at $4,058.00.

Silver traded up 1.9% to $48.395 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.0985.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.8% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.45%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.48%, and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.19%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. fell by 4.7% in the week ending Oct. 3, compared to a 12.7% plunge in the previous period.

