Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; ISM Services PMI Falls In September

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Friday.
Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 46,749.15 while the NASDAQ fell 0.01% to 22,842.14. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.14% to 6,724.95.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares jumped by 0.9% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, communication services stocks fell by 0.9%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares shot up 70% to $0.6272 after the company entered a $30 million stock purchase agreement with White Lion Capital.
- Shares of Epsium Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ:EPSM) got a boost, surging 48% to $22.33.
- Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) shares were also up, gaining 49% to $37.89.
Equities Trading DOWN
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) shares dropped 26% to $13.73.
- Shares of Black Titan Corporation (NASDAQ:BTTC) were down 26% to $17.71.
- GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEV) was down, falling 13% to $31.23.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $60.68 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,886.30.
Silver traded up 2.5% to $47.525 on Friday, while copper rose 1.3% to $5.0125.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.2% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.85%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.54% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.28%.
Economics
- The ISM services PMI declined to 50 in September from 52 in the previous month and down from market estimates of 51.7.
- The S&P Global US services PMI fell to 54.2 in September from 54.5 in the previous month.
- The S&P Global US composite PMI declined to 53.9 in September from August's reading of 54.6.
