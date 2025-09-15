Petróleo
September 15, 2025 2:57 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Rises 1%; Manufacturing Activity in New York Falls In September

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.06% to 45,856.77 while the NASDAQ rose 0.75% to 22,307.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.37% to 6,608.41.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, health care stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to -8.7 in September, from 11.9 in August and versus market estimates of 5.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK shares shot up 261% to $2.68. MBody AI and Check Cap Ltd announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.
  • Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT got a boost, surging 161% to $19.70 after the company announced the launch of a $1.25 billion SOL-backed treasury strategy with an oversubscribed PIPE offering at $6.88 per share and $10.13 warrants.
  • Robo.ai Inc. AIIO shares were also up, gaining 43% to $2.0850. Robo.ai announced that it has signed a final joint venture agreement with JW Group and Ferox Investments L.L.C. to establish Robo.ai Industrial City in Dubai Industrial City.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. ATYR shares dropped 81% to $1.1694 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA were down 7% to $41.68. Avidity Biosciences filed for an offering of 15 million shares of common stock.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN was down, falling 26% to $1.5894 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $63.31 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,698.80.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $42.810 on Monday, while copper rose 1% to $4.6975.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.47%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.63%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.27% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.05% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.22%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.26% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.15%.

Economics

