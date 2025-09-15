Crude Oil Rises 1%; Manufacturing Activity in New York Falls In September

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.06% to 45,856.77 while the NASDAQ rose 0.75% to 22,307.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.37% to 6,608.41.

Check This Out: 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Last Week

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, health care stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to -8.7 in September, from 11.9 in August and versus market estimates of 5.

Equities Trading UP



Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK shares shot up 261% to $2.68. MBody AI and Check Cap Ltd announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

shares shot up 261% to $2.68. MBody AI and Check Cap Ltd announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT got a boost, surging 161% to $19.70 after the company announced the launch of a $1.25 billion SOL-backed treasury strategy with an oversubscribed PIPE offering at $6.88 per share and $10.13 warrants.

got a boost, surging 161% to $19.70 after the company announced the launch of a $1.25 billion SOL-backed treasury strategy with an oversubscribed PIPE offering at $6.88 per share and $10.13 warrants. Robo.ai Inc. AIIO shares were also up, gaining 43% to $2.0850. Robo.ai announced that it has signed a final joint venture agreement with JW Group and Ferox Investments L.L.C. to establish Robo.ai Industrial City in Dubai Industrial City.

Equities Trading DOWN

aTyr Pharma, Inc. ATYR shares dropped 81% to $1.1694 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis did not meet its primary endpoint.

shares dropped 81% to $1.1694 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis did not meet its primary endpoint. Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA were down 7% to $41.68. Avidity Biosciences filed for an offering of 15 million shares of common stock.

were down 7% to $41.68. Avidity Biosciences filed for an offering of 15 million shares of common stock. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN was down, falling 26% to $1.5894 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $63.31 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,698.80.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $42.810 on Monday, while copper rose 1% to $4.6975.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.47%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.63%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.01%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.27% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.05% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.22%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.26% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.15%.

Economics

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to -8.7 in September, from 11.9 in August and versus market estimates of 5.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock