September 12, 2025 1:08 PM 2 min read

Dow Dips 200 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In September

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.44% to 45,904.50 while the NASDAQ rose 0.41% to 22,134.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 6,587.98.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares jumped by 0.5% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, materials stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment declined to 55.4 in September from 58 in August and compared to market estimates of 58.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. AGAE shares shot up 113% to $1.9501 after the company announced an initial investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of its treasury strategy.
  • Shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK got a boost, surging 80% to $8.76 after the company announced it entered into a purchase agreement with Sixth Borough Capital. Sixth Borough Capital committed to purchase up to $20 million of the company’s stock.
  • IBEX Limited IBEX shares were also up, gaining 40% to $42.77 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT shares dropped 54% to $0.1638 after the company announced a 200-for-1 reverse stock split.
  • Shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA were down 33% to $1.3698 after the company announced the pricing of its $20 million public offering of 12.5 million shares and warrants at $1.60.
  • Frequency Electronics, Inc FEIM was down, falling 13% to $29.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $63.44 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,691.50.

Silver traded up 1.5% to $42.765 on Friday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.6680.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.10%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.31%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.21%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.01% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.22% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.89%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 1.16%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.12% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.44%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock

