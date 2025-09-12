Dow Dips 200 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Falls In September

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.44% to 45,904.50 while the NASDAQ rose 0.41% to 22,134.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 6,587.98.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped by 0.5% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, materials stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment declined to 55.4 in September from 58 in August and compared to market estimates of 58.

Equities Trading UP



Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. AGAE shares shot up 113% to $1.9501 after the company announced an initial investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of its treasury strategy.

shares shot up 113% to $1.9501 after the company announced an initial investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of its treasury strategy. Shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK got a boost, surging 80% to $8.76 after the company announced it entered into a purchase agreement with Sixth Borough Capital. Sixth Borough Capital committed to purchase up to $20 million of the company’s stock.

got a boost, surging 80% to $8.76 after the company announced it entered into a purchase agreement with Sixth Borough Capital. Sixth Borough Capital committed to purchase up to $20 million of the company’s stock. IBEX Limited IBEX shares were also up, gaining 40% to $42.77 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT shares dropped 54% to $0.1638 after the company announced a 200-for-1 reverse stock split.

shares dropped 54% to $0.1638 after the company announced a 200-for-1 reverse stock split. Shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA were down 33% to $1.3698 after the company announced the pricing of its $20 million public offering of 12.5 million shares and warrants at $1.60.

were down 33% to $1.3698 after the company announced the pricing of its $20 million public offering of 12.5 million shares and warrants at $1.60. Frequency Electronics, Inc FEIM was down, falling 13% to $29.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $63.44 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,691.50.

Silver traded up 1.5% to $42.765 on Friday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.6680.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.10%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.31%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.21%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.01% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.22% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.89%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 1.16%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.12% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.44%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock