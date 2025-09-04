Dow Surges 200 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Rise

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Thursday.
The Dow traded up 0.44% to 45,471.56while the NASDAQ rose 0.26% to 21,553.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.39% to 6,473.10.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.6% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, utilities stocks fell by 0.4%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- Zeta Network Group ZNB shares shot up 67% to $2.2899 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Aero Velocity.
- Shares of BrilliA Inc BRIA got a boost, surging 56% to $3.9990. The intimate apparel solutions provider declared a cash dividend of $0.133 per Class A share, totaling $2,992,500 across 22.5 million outstanding shares. The dividend carries a record date of September 15, with payment scheduled for September 30.
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX shares were also up, gaining 67% to $2.04.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Neonode Inc. NEON shares dropped 71% to $6.32 following an announcement of anticipated proceeds from a patent lawsuit settlement.
- Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL were down 51% to $4.31 after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock and/or pre-funded warrants.
- 707 Cayman Holdings Limited JEM was down, falling 47% to $0.4095 after dipping 66% on Wednesday.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $63.48 while gold traded down 0.6% at $3,613.90.
Silver traded down 1.4% to $41.465 on Thursday, while copper fell 1.5% to $4.5630.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.9%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.7% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.3% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.53%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.12%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 1.25% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.19%.
Economics
- U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 8,000 from the previous week to 237,000 in the final week of August, compared to market expectations of 230,000.
- U.S. crude oil inventories gained by 2.415 million barrels to 420.7mllion barrels in the final week of August, versus market expectations of 1.8 million barrels.
- The ISM services PMI climbed to 52 in August from 50.1 in July, compared to market estimates of 51.
- The S&P Global US composite PMI was revised lower to 54.6 in August versus a preliminary reading of 55.4.
- Nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 3.3% in the second quarter.
- The US trade gap rose to $78.3 billion in July from a revised $59.1 billion gap in the previous month.
