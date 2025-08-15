Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Flowers Foods Shares Fall After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 45,132.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.16% to 21,676.50. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.03% to 6,470.48.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 1.6% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, utilities stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Shares of Flowers Foods FLO fell more than 2% on Friday after the company reported results for the second quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.242 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.266 billion.

The company lowered its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.05-$1.15 to $1.00-$1.10 and also cut sales guidance from $5.079 billion-$5.170 billion to $5.021 billion-$5.083 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Perfect Moment Ltd. PMNT shares shot up 101% to $0.5906 after the company reported quarterly financial results.

Shares of SRx Health Solutions Inc. SRXH got a boost, surging 73% to $0.5190. SRx Health Solutions recently announced the cancellation of approximately 18.8 million shares of its capital stock.

got a boost, surging 73% to $0.5190. SRx Health Solutions recently announced the cancellation of approximately 18.8 million shares of its capital stock. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI shares were also up, gaining 62% to $5.04 after the company reported a second-quarter EPS beat and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

OneMedNet Corporation ONMD shares dropped 32% to $0.65. OneMedNet recently reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter EPS results.

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. ADD were down 33% to $0.0966.

were down 33% to $0.0966. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. VMAR was down, falling 31% to $1.9550 after the company announced the pricing of public offering. The company also announced the New York State County Supreme Court has formally approved its settlement regarding a legal claim related to certain shareholders.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $63.15 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,381.90.

Silver traded down 0.7% to $37.80 on Friday, while copper rose 0.3% to $4.4930.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.6% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.71%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.98% and China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.83%.

Economics

U.S. industrial production fell 0.1% in July compared to a revised 0.4% rise in June.

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index jumped to 11.9 in August, recording the highest level since Nov. 2024.

Export prices in the U.S. increased 0.1% month-over-month in July, while import prices rose by 0.4% from the previous month in July.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.5% month-over-month in July, in line with market estimates and compared to a revised 0.9% gain in June.

