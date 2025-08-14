Jim Cramer Recommends This Energy Stock, But Don't 'Bank It All' On Arcus

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Uranium Energy Corp. UEC, saying, “I like nuclear.”

Supporting his view, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko F. Ihle, on Aug. 6, maintained Uranium Energy with a Buy and raised the price target from $12.25 to $12.75.

When asked about Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS, he said, “Let this be your speculation. But if you do this, you have to promise me that the other stocks are not going to be speculative. Because it's too risky to just bank it all on Arcus.”

On Aug. 7, Wells Fargo analyst Eva Fortea Verdejo maintained Arcus Biosciences with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $26 to $25.

Price Action:

Arcus Biosciences shares gained 4% to settle at $10.06 on Wednesday.

Uranium Energy shares fell 1.1% to settle at $10.22.

