July 18, 2025 1:01 PM 3 min read

Dow Falls Over 200 Points; 3M Earnings Top Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.55% to 44,240.83 while the NASDAQ fell 0.11% to 20,863.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 6,288.48.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares jumped by 1.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services stocks dipped by 0.9%.

Top Headline

3M Company MMM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results and raised its full-year guidance.

The company posted GAAP sales of $6.3 billion, up 1.4% year over year. Adjusted sales came in at $6.2 billion, reflecting 1.5% organic growth and beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Adjusted earnings per share rose 12% year over year to $2.16, topping the Street estimate of $2.01.

3M now sees 2025 Adjusted EPS of $7.75-$8.0 (prior $7.60-$7.90) versus the consensus of $7.68, includes the impact from tariffs. 3M expects 2025 adjusted sales organic growth of ~2% (prior lower end of 2% to 3%), and operating cash flow of $5.1–$5.5 billion with >100% free cash flow conversion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TELO shares shot up 81% to $2.19 after the company announced data for its gene silencing of STAT1.
  • Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. MEIP got a boost, surging 33% to $5.99 after the company announced a $100 million private placement, with plans to use the proceeds to launch a Litecoin treasury strategy.
  • Blaize Holdings, Inc. BZAI shares were also up, gaining 45% to $4.39 after announcing a $120 million agreement to deploy its hybrid AI platform in collaboration with Starshine.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • LQR House Inc. YHC shares dropped 65% to $2.29 after the company announced plans to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into its business model.
  • Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK were down 48% to $0.8398 after insider trading disclosures revealed share sales by key executives. The selloff erased gains following the July 4 announcement that the company is in talks to potentially resolve a legal standoff with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the copper-gold-molybdenum Pebble project.
  • Draganfly Inc DPRO was down, falling 23% to $5.55 after the company announced the pricing of $25.0 million registered direct offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $68.28 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,362.20.

Silver traded up 0.8% to $38.605 on Friday, while copper rose 1.1% to $5.5730.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.02%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.01%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.08%, Germany's DAX 40 slipped 0.16% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.10% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.21%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.33%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.50% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.61%.

Economics

  • U.S. housing starts climbed by 4.6% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 1.321 million in June.
  • Building permits in the U.S. rose by 0.2% to an annualized rate of 1.397 million in June.

Photo via Shutterstock

