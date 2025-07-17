Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; PepsiCo Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.32% to 44,398.39 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 20,817.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.27% to 6,280.57.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Industrials shares jumped by 0.8% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks dipped by 1.3%.

Top Headline

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company registered second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.12, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.03.

Quarterly sales of $22.726 billion (+1% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $22.292 billion.

PepsiCo raised its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance from $7.92 to $8.04, exceeding the Street estimate of $7.88.

Equities Trading UP



Volcon, Inc. VLCN shares shot up 286% to $35.59 after the company announced a $500 million private placement and said it plans to use at least 95% of the proceeds to acquire Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.

shares shot up 286% to $35.59 after the company announced a $500 million private placement and said it plans to use at least 95% of the proceeds to acquire Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. Shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT got a boost, surging 56% to $1.4001. Windtree recently entered a securities purchase agreement to support its BNB crypto treasury strategy.

got a boost, surging 56% to $1.4001. Windtree recently entered a securities purchase agreement to support its BNB crypto treasury strategy. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares were also up, gaining 74% to $2.78.

Equities Trading DOWN

LQR House Inc. YHC shares dropped 40% to $6.47 amid reports that the company and its board were named in a lawsuit regarding the breach of fiduciary duty.

shares dropped 40% to $6.47 amid reports that the company and its board were named in a lawsuit regarding the breach of fiduciary duty. Shares of CareDx, Inc CDNA were down 35% to $12.53.

were down 35% to $12.53. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. GAME was down, falling 31% to $1.6050 after the company announced a $70 million public offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 03% to $66.56 while gold traded down 1.1% at $3,323.50.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $37.955 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.8% to $5.4830.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 climbed 0.9%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.2% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.60%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.08%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.37% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.45%.

Economics

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 33 in July from 32 in the previous month, matching market estimates.

U.S. business inventories came in unchanged month-over-month for May.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index climbed to 15.9 in July, hitting its highest level since February.

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 7,000 from the previous week to 221,000 in the recent week, compared to market expectations of 235,000.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% month-over-month in June, topping market expectations of a 0.1% increase.

U.S. export prices increased 0.5% month-over-month in June, while import prices rose 0.1% in June.

